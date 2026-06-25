169 waterlogging hotspots identified in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the monsoon season, the Delhi government has identified 169 locations across the Capital that are prone to waterlogging. Of these, around 31 hotspots are located along the Ring Road, according to the Delhi government’s recently-published flood control order, which lists 169 locations where persistent waterlogging was observed in 2025.

Nine underpasses have been flagged as particularly vulnerable, including Minto Bridge, Zakhira, Dwarka, Moolchand & Pul Prahlad Pur underpasses managed by the Public Works Department (PWD), and Ram Bagh, Okhla, Sarita Vihar &Pandav Nagar underpasses maintained by other departments.

“To prevent flooding in these areas, the PWD has installed temporary pump sets and issued a standard operating procedure for managing water accumulation, especially in underpasses,” the order read. Besides, a total of 445 waterlogging hotspots have been mapped based on traffic police data from 2023, 2024 and 2025 and are currently under close monitoring, officials said.

Among waterlogging hotspots in and around the ITO crossing, authorities have identified areas adjoining Delhi Secretariat and the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where persistent flooding has been observed. Other areas include stretches near the PWD headquarters, opposite to the old police headquarters, Rajghat crossing, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and near the Indraprastha metro station.