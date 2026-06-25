200 structures gutted as fire erupts near Udyog Bhavan

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out in a cluster of temporary tin-sheds made for labourers near Delhi’s Udyog Bhawan in the early hours of Wednesday, gutting around 200 structures, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 3.02 am informing about fire in an electric panel near the labour jhuggis close to Udyog Bhawan. According to a DFS official, the blaze quickly spread through the densely packed tin-shed rooms, prompting a major firefighting operation.

As part of the Centre’s ambitious redevelopment programme, work has commenced on the demolition of Udyog Bhawan, one of the prominent governments office complexes in the Central Vista area. The dismantling of Udyog Bhawan, constructed in the late 1950s, follows the demolition of neighbouring Nirman Bhawan.

According to fire officials, the incident was initially attended by two water tenders, but the scale of the blaze led to upgrades, with 19 fire-fighting vehicles, including water tenders, water bowsers and other specialised units, being pressed into service. The fire was brought under control at around 5.30 a.m. No injuries or casualties were reported from the incident.