Ambedkar University to get new campus

NEW DELHI: The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the Delhi government, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved the construction of a state-of-the-art campus of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) at Dheerpur in north Delhi.

The campus, to be developed at an estimated cost of nearly ` 1,668 crore, will expand access to quality, modern and future-ready higher education in the capital and provide world-class academic facilities to thousands of students, the officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister, the project will play a significant role in expanding higher education opportunities in the national capital while ensuring access to world-class educational infrastructure.

She reiterated that the Delhi Government remains fully committed to providing quality, modern and accessible higher education to the youth. All further procedures related to the implementation of the project will now be taken forward by the Delhi Government’s Public Works Department.

The Chief Minister said that the new campus at Dheerpur would not only enhance Delhi’s higher education capacity but also set a new benchmark for a modern, inclusive and sustainable academic environment. Spread across nearly 20 hectares (50 acres), the campus will be developed in phases to eventually accommodate around 8,000 students. In the first phase, academic facilities will be created for 5,400 students.