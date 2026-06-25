Doorstep delivery of emergency treatment certificates for police launched

NEW DELHI: The central district of the Delhi Police has introduced the doorstep delivery of emergency treatment certificates (ETCs) in order to ensure timely medical assistance to police personnel and their kins during emergencies.

Under this, an officer said, ETCs will be issued and delivered without delay, either at the concerned employee’s residence or directly at the hospital where treatment is being undertaken.

An order issued in this regard has directed the medical branch to maintain round-the-clock coordination so that emergency requests are processed promptly, and patients do not face difficulties in availing treatment.

Additionally, all in-charges concerned have been instructed to ensure effective coordination and strict compliance with the directions, it said. The initiative provides swift medical support and minimises inconvenience for serving and retired police personnel and their dependents during critical situations.

Additional DCP (Central District) Prashant Chaudhary, who issued the order, stressed that any delay in implementing the directions would attract disciplinary action.