‘Foreign travel a fundamental right’: Delhi court allows Thailand trip of accused

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has said that travelling abroad is an integral facet of fundamental rights. The court observed, while allowing a woman accused in a money laundering case to visit Thailand because of her children’s ongoing summer vacations.
Vacation Judge Rajesh Malik granted the relief to Reena Goel, the accused.
Goel, who was granted bail in December 2025 on the condition that she could not leave the country without the court’s prior nod, had moved the application, seeking permission to travel to Thailand for her children’s summer vacations from June 25 to July 2. The court said it needed to balance the right of the accused to travel abroad against the grounds for refusing such permission.
“The primary and most compelling ground for denial would be credible apprehension that she will flee from justice. Such apprehension can either be shown from the evidence or it can be gathered by drawing inferences from the other facts,” the judge said in an order passed on July 19. The ED, however, has not shown any evidence or facts to show that she may flee from justice, the judge said.
“It is not the case that she is making investments in foreign countries to settle abroad. Mere being an accused does not suffice to stop her from travelling abroad. Further, there is a plethora of judgments of the constitutional courts of India, thereby recognising that travelling abroad is an integral facet of the fundamental right under Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution,” the judge said.
The judge granted the relief on furnishing an FDR of Rs 10 lakh, while directing the accused not to tamper with the evidence, and providing a detailed itinerary.
The judge also directed her not to seek extension of the stay, adding that no adjournment shall be given to her counsel because of her absence. The ED had attached several shops in Karol Bagh market area of a group company of Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers during its investigation.
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