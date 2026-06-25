‘Foreign travel a fundamental right’: Delhi court allows Thailand trip of accused

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has said that travelling abroad is an integral facet of fundamental rights. The court observed, while allowing a woman accused in a money laundering case to visit Thailand because of her children’s ongoing summer vacations.

Vacation Judge Rajesh Malik granted the relief to Reena Goel, the accused.

Goel, who was granted bail in December 2025 on the condition that she could not leave the country without the court’s prior nod, had moved the application, seeking permission to travel to Thailand for her children’s summer vacations from June 25 to July 2. The court said it needed to balance the right of the accused to travel abroad against the grounds for refusing such permission.

“The primary and most compelling ground for denial would be credible apprehension that she will flee from justice. Such apprehension can either be shown from the evidence or it can be gathered by drawing inferences from the other facts,” the judge said in an order passed on July 19. The ED, however, has not shown any evidence or facts to show that she may flee from justice, the judge said.