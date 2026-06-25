IIT to conduct study for construction of Yamuna flood protection wall

NEW DELHI: Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has said that Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi will be roped in to carry out a study for the construction of a new flood protection wall along a 4-km stretch of the Yamuna. Works on building the flood protection wall along the Yamuna to protect flood-prone areas will be taken up next year after a detailed study.

“For now, we will repair the existing wall along the Yamuna River to protect vulnerable areas, including the Yamuna Bazar. The new project will be taken up next year after a detailed study by IIT-Delhi,” Singh said.

The Yamuna Bazar area near Kashmere Gate has been identified by the authorities concerned as one of the key waterlogging hotspots in the city. “In 2023, despite the protection wall, inundation reached eight to 10 feet in the area. It is the first area to get flooded during the high tide of the Yamuna in the monsoon season,” the minister added.

From the devastating floods of 1978 to more recent episodes in 2023 and 2025, this stretch has remained particularly exposed.

A 4.72-km wall will be built from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge, with a target to complete the project before the next monsoon season. CM Rekha Gupta has said the decision, formally cleared as part of the budget, is rooted in the city’s struggle with floods.

Limiting the river

The wall is expected to provide a strong layer of protection to vulnerable localities such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu Ka Tila, areas that have been hit by rising water levels.