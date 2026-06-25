L-G bats for citizen-centric policing at top cops’ meet

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with the Commissioner of Police and senior officers at the Delhi Police Headquarters to review key operational and welfare priorities.
In what was his first visit to the police headquarters, the L-G reiterated the need for a humane, highly visible and proactive citizen-centric policing approach that is preventive. He emphasised that officers must remain approachable, empathetic and firm, projecting fairness and transparency to significantly strengthen public trust and confidence.
The L-G endorsed the force’s commitment to maintaining uncompromising control over crime, categorically stating that the safety and security of women, children and senior citizens remains completely non-negotiable.
He instructed officers present in the meet to proactively identify potential crime scenes, pre-empt street crimes and pay special attention to the safety of girl students. To stay ahead of emerging threats, the L-G mandated the adoption of modern policing technologies, instructing the force to aggressively leverage AI, drones, facial recognition systems and social media monitoring for advanced crime prevention.
He further stressed the need for continuous skill enhancement of personnel, particularly in handling cybercrimes and sensitive POCSO cases.
Addressing urban mobility and ground-level security challenges, the L-G emphasised the urgent need to tackle traffic violations through the stringent enforcement of regulations. He directed authorities to ensure a visible traffic police presence on the roads, especially at major choke points and aggressively penalise offenses such as wrong-side driving, triple-riding on two-wheelers and riding without a helmet, while simultaneously striving to promote positive behavioural change among road users.
Broadening the scope of grassroots security, the L-G instructed the force to actively integrate resident welfare associations (RWAs), market welfare associations (MWAs) and street vendors into the community policing framework to build local intelligence.
Reviewing internal administration, the L-G highlighted the critical importance of personnel welfare and predictable, transparent transfer policies to avoid stagnation and favouritism.
He directed focused efforts towards ensuring timely promotions for lower ranks, significantly increasing female representation in the force, and actively exploring corporate social responsibility funding to augment martyr funds.
Aligning with broader civic goals, he also instructed that police residential complexes must be transformed into ‘zero-waste’ colonies, replicating the Navjeevan Vihar model.