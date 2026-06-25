L-G bats for citizen-centric policing at top cops’ meet

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with the Commissioner of Police and senior officers at the Delhi Police Headquarters to review key operational and welfare priorities.

In what was his first visit to the police headquarters, the L-G reiterated the need for a humane, highly visible and proactive citizen-centric policing approach that is preventive. He emphasised that officers must remain approachable, empathetic and firm, projecting fairness and transparency to significantly strengthen public trust and confidence.

The L-G endorsed the force’s commitment to maintaining uncompromising control over crime, categorically stating that the safety and security of women, children and senior citizens remains completely non-negotiable.

He instructed officers present in the meet to proactively identify potential crime scenes, pre-empt street crimes and pay special attention to the safety of girl students. To stay ahead of emerging threats, the L-G mandated the adoption of modern policing technologies, instructing the force to aggressively leverage AI, drones, facial recognition systems and social media monitoring for advanced crime prevention.