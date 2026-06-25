Malvika Beyond Algorithms

Fashion was how I explored identity. Music became how I told the truth,” says Malvika Sheth, an emerging singer-songwriter with an Instagram following of 156K. The Los Angeles-based creator is set to release her debut album containing 10 tracks.

Sheth built a career in the digital space, crafting a distinct identity through fashion, content creation and visual storytelling. But behind the fancy online presence was an artist searching for an authentic form of expression. It led her to music—a medium she describes not as a career pivot, but as a return to her true self.

At college she launched her brand Style by Malvika recreating Indian attire with a cosmopolitan touch but something deep was brewing--music. She started taking classes and this year she released her first album as an independent artist—Online/IRL. Songs like ‘Iconic’ and ‘Spiralling’ made her an interesting sensation not just for fashion but a voice worth listening to.

“I realised I wanted to pursue music when my creativity was getting outweighed by strategy,” Sheth says. Having spent years navigating algorithms, engagement metrics and the pressures of online performance, she found herself yearning for a space where emotional honesty could take precedence over optimisation. “The turning point came while working through The Artist’s Way, a book recommended by a close artist friend,” she says.