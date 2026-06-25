Rs 658 crore set aside to make 270 kms of Delhi roads durable

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has taken a major step towards strengthening the Capital’s road infrastructure. At a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, projects worth Rs 657.99 crore were approved for the strengthening of 270.63 kilometres of roads, officials said.

The government said the project would make the capital’s roads safer, more durable and of better quality. The decision will improve the condition of several key roads across East, North and South Delhi and help strengthen road infrastructure in line with modern standards.

A total of Rs 147.08 crore would be spent on strengthening 58.292 km of roads in the East Maintenance Zone, Rs 247.31 crore on 104.42 km of roads in the North Maintenance Zone and Rs 263.61 crore on 107.92 km of roads in the South Maintenance Zone. To achieve this objective, the road strengthening works will be carried out on a zone-wise basis.

The project will include cold milling, Dense Bituminous Macadam (DBM), Bituminous Concrete (BC), road markings, road furniture, tack coat application and kerb channel works aimed at improving road quality, safety and durability.