The Rise of the Social Supper Club

But increasingly, these tables are serving something beyond food.

When Gurugram-based creator Archit Agarwal hosted his first supper club in 2024, the idea was to take his food beyond Instagram and create a real-world experience around it. Today, his gatherings are among the city’s most sought-after, growing into themed experiences and collaborations.

The newer generation of supper clubs is taking this idea even further.

Another Gurugram-based couple, Akshit Harsh and Dhoorvi, host a gathering twice every month called At Ours. While it sits within the broad universe of supper clubs, Harsh is quick to point out that it is not a traditional chef-led dining experience.

“The food brings people to the table, but the real focus is on activity-led interactions,” he says. His observation feels particularly relevant today. Adults have countless places to eat, drink and spend an evening, yet very few spaces where genuine conversations can emerge naturally. At Ours attempts to create precisely that environment through quizzes, shared activities and a carefully curated guest list.

A similar thought underpins Akanksha Kasera’s The Other Seat. Started last year in Gurugram, the supper club was born from a simple realisation that making friends as an adult is surprisingly difficult. The premise is straightforward: come for the meal, stay for the person sitting across from you.