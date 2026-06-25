Work on Central Vista metro corridor kicks off at Central Secretariat

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday commenced construction work at the Central Secretariat metro station for the upcoming Central Vista corridor—a nearly 10-km underground stretch aimed at improving connectivity to key government and administrative hubs.

The station is being developed under Phase V(A) as part of the Magenta Line extension from Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg. According to the DMRC, the Central Vista corridor will span 9.913 km and comprise nine underground stations, namely Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, and Indraprastha. It will be connected with the Magenta, Yellow Line and Violet lines.

The metro route will significantly benefit government employees and commuters accessing the Lutyens’ Zone and surrounding administrative districts along the Kartavya Path.

This project marks a step in boosting connectivity to the heart of New Delhi, providing efficient access to key government offices, judicial institutions, national memorials, and convention facilities, while enhancing overall network efficiency and passenger convenience. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal attended the commencement event with officials from his ministry and the DMRC.

Khattar said the corridor would improve accessibility for thousands of employees and visitors, and provide smoother travel through integration with major metro lines.

“This vital project will save valuable commuting time, enhance passenger convenience, and further elevate the DMRC’s network as a world-class public transport system,” he said.