Dancing Honours

How the journey began

Nair was born in Kerala in 1954. "I entered the dance world because of my grandfather. He was very much interested in Kerala's dance form, Kathakali," he says.

Nair earned a scholarship to study Kathakali at Kollengode, Kerala. At the age of 16, he moved to Delhi and started performing as a casual artist at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra and Natya Ballet Centre. However, the young dancer soon realised he wanted to expand his artistic horizons. "I realised that it's not enough for me, so I wanted to learn more and more," he recalls. That desire took him to the Rangasri Little Ballet Troupe in Gwalior, one of the country's leading dance institutions in the 1970s, where he trained in Mayurbhanj Chhau and the Creative Dance style pioneered by Uday Shankar.

After returning to Delhi, Nair joined Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra as a dancer before eventually becoming a trainer and choreographer. His first major opportunity came after his choreography for Sankat, staged for Sahitya Kala Parishad in 1989, which caught the attention of Shobha Deepak Singh, director, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra.

"She (Singh) came to see that production and then gave me the chance to choreograph Tripuranthak (a play based on a mythological battle between Lord Shiva and three demons)," Nair adds.

The production marked the beginning of a long association with the Kala Kendra, where he went on to choreograph acclaimed works such as Chakravyuh, Parikrama, and Dance of Shiva, Meera, and Karna. He also played a key role in shaping the institution's celebrated annual staging of the Sampurna Ramayana.