DDA begins demolitions in Yamuna Bazar

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued a fresh notice to ghat residents between Ghat No. 2 and 32 in the Yamuna Bazar area to vacate voluntarily, the authority on Thursday carried out a demolition drive in the area to clear the encroachments.

Residents of the area, which is home to around 80 families, have been asked to move to nearby shelter homes. A local said that action had started around 6 in the morning.

Ruing the action, another resident, Prabha Sharma, said, “People have been living here since the British period. We have documents of everything, including house tax papers and lease documents to prove that families have been living here since way back in 1934.”

Further, talking about the alternate settlements provided by the authorities to locals like her, Sharma said, “They are sending us to the Rain Basera shelters even though those are extremely unsafe. That area is full of drunkards and criminals. The government isn’t concerned about where we go.”

Another local resident, an elderly man named Brijesh shared, “We have already packed all our belongings, but we have nowhere to go. The authorities concerned have just added to our plight.”