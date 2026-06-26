Rs 265 cr approved for infra upgrade in 75 CM SHRI schools in Delhi: CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: In a step towards equipping government schools in the national capital with modern infrastructure, enhancing the safety of students and improving the facilities, 75 CM SHRI Schools will undergo comprehensive repairs, upgradation.

New facilities will be developed as part of the initiative. A proposal worth approximately Rs 265 crore was approved at the recent expenditure finance committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

CM Gupta noted, “Under the project, school entrance gates will be redesigned, upgraded and beautified in a modern style. They will display the new CM SHRI logo with the name of the school.”

The project will also include waterproofing to address seepage and dampness in school buildings, interior and exterior painting, plaster repair and the construction or repair of boundary walls and fencing.

It will also cover the upgrade of toilets & drinking water facilities, improvement in sewerage & drainage systems, development of sports facilities if required, repair of rainwater harvesting systems and renovation of multipurpose halls.

Electrical works will include fire safety measures. Defective LED lights, ceiling fans, exhaust fans and the public address system will be replaced.

The CM said the project will completely transform the appearance of school campuses.