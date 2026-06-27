255 drug offenders held under Op Kavach 14.0

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested 255 alleged drug offenders and registered 212 narcotics cases during a 48-hour citywide crackdown under ‘Operation Kavach 14.0’, conducted at 4,035 locations across all 15 districts, officials said on Friday.

The operation was carried out from 6 pm on June 22 to 6 pm on June 24. Police seized 237 kg of ganja, five kg of OG ganja, 159.8 grams cocaine, one kg of heroin, 366.48 grams of charas, 101.1 grams mdma, 186 grams methamphetamine, 2,640 buprenorphine tablets, 287 pheniramine injections, and ` 23.27 lakh cash, officials said.

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) HGS Dhaliwal said 1,474 police teams from all police stations across the 15 districts, along with the Crime Branch and Special Cell , participated in the operation. Police also arrested 4,498 people under Sections 40A and 40 B of the Delhi Excise Act for drinking in public places and seized over 4,708 vehicles under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act during the operation.