6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday evening, sending tremors across parts of Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delhi-NCR region.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.04 pm IST. The epicentre was located in Afghanistan at a depth of 215 kilometres.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was centred about 43 kilometres south of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.