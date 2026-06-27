6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in Pakistan, J&K, Chandigarh and Delhi

In Chandigarh, residents in several places stepped out of their homes after feeling tremors. However, there were no reports of any damage.

"I felt a jolt which lasted a few seconds," said a resident of Sector 49 in Chandigarh to PTI.

The tremors sparked panic among residents of the Valley, but there are no reports of loss of life or damage to property so far, officials said.

In Kabul, buildings shook as residents rushed outdoors. One AFP journalist reported a large crack stretching across an internal wall.

Tremors were also felt in Balkh and Badakhshan provinces, which border several countries, including Tajikistan and Pakistan. The quake was also felt in eastern provinces such as Nangarhar and Khost.

Afghanistan is highly prone to earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates converge.

The latest tremor comes months after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Badakhshan province killed 12 people in April.

In August 2025, a shallow 6.0-magnitude quake in eastern Afghanistan devastated mountainside villages, claiming more than 2,200 lives.