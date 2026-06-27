A new stage production, Ember, revisits the 1984 anti-Sikh violence

"A piece of wood may stop burning, but an ember remains alive beneath the ash,” . One gust of air is enough to reignite it," notes theatre director Nikhil Kumar. For him, that image encapsulates the memory of the anti-Sikh violence in ’80s Delhi.

His upcoming play, 'EMBER', which premieres at Studio Safdar on June 27, revisits the anti-Sikh massacre that followed the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Rather than focusing on the violence itself, the production looks at the lives of those who survived and the memories they continue to carry more than four decades later.

Presented as a stage docu-drama, the play follows a PhD scholar researching social violence and survivor experiences. Through a series of interviews and testimonies, the audience is introduced to stories of loss, resilience and life after the riots.