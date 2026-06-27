‘Act on illegal groundwater extraction’: NGT

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Uttar Pradesh Ground Water Department to consider a complaint regarding the alleged illegal extraction of groundwater in Noida & Greater Noida and take appropriate action.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad passed the order while hearing a petition alleging that the private builders, industries, and individuals had been illegally extracting groundwater Sectors 145 & 153 of Noida and Sectors 94 & 150 in the Tech Zone area of Greater Noida.

The petition, filed by environmental conservationist Vikrant Tongad, claimed that a number of letters had been written to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and other authorities concerned seeking action to prevent illegal groundwater extraction, but to no avail.

The tribunal said that the applicant was required to make an appropriate complaint to the competent authority, which was the Uttar Pradesh Ground Water Department.