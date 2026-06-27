Capital shame: Three die after inhaling toxic gas in septic tank at factory

NEW DELHI: Cleaning of septic tanks proved to be a hazardous activity once again in the city, with contractors and their clients preferring to save cost on protective gear than human lives. The horror repeated itself on Friday when three people were killed after they allegedly inhaled poisonous gas inside a septic tank at a factory in Mundka, officials said.

Three people entered the septic tank one by one and all of them succumbed to poisonous gas inhalation. The Delhi Fire Services tenders, which were rushed to rescue them around 12:03 pm, could only recover their bodies, which were shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for postmortem.

The victims’ families said that one of them had got trapped inside and others went in to save him. The deceased have been identified as Arun, 38, Sandeep, 32, and Chand, 42, all residents of Sultanpuri.

The story of cheap lives of workers, their careless contractor and a well-to-do client looked familiar. The police officials said that Marwah Printers hired Neeraj to clean a septic tank situated inside the factory premises in Mundka Industrial Area. Neeraj, in turn, engaged the deceased to complete the job.