Coaching centres flouting safety norms to be sealed: Delhi Minister

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday said all 924 coaching centres across the capital would be inspected as part of a safety drive, and institutions that were earlier warned against flouting norms would be sealed if the violations are found to persist.

“Agencies will inspect all 924 coaching centres. If any centre is found violating norms, those that had been issued notices earlier and continue to remain non-compliant will be sealed while others will be served notices and given a month to rectify shortcomings,” Sood said.

He added that the government had accepted the Justice Guaba Committee’s recommendations on regulating coaching centres and constituted a committee under the director of higher education to examine how such institutes should operate, particularly with regard to maintenance and safety.

He said the government had already initiated action on the recommendations of the committee and was working on a law to implement the proposed measures. The proposed legislation to regulate coaching centres would be placed in the public domain within the next three months, he added.

The recommendations cover structural safety, quality standards, qualifications of teachers, operational norms and guidelines related to advertisements.