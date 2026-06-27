Delhi court acquits four men in 2019 murder case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has acquitted four men accused of murdering a man in West Delhi’s Vikas Puri in 2019, saying the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove its case after all the key public witnesses, including the complainant and alleged eyewitnesses, failed to identify the accused during trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain was hearing the case against Lokesh alias Surya, Pradeep alias Dhilla, Rahul alias Makkhi and Neeraj alias Sanju of offences under IPC Sections 302 (murder)/34 (common intention) and Section 27 (general use of arms) of the Arms Act and acquitted them. In an order dated June 6, the court said,

“Apart from the report of Ballistic, there is no other surrounding or supporting evidence in order to establish that the accused persons were present at the spot at the time of incident.”