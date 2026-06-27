Delhi to automatically transfer electricity connections to new property owners after property registration

NEW DELHI: Delhi residents purchasing property will no longer have to run from pillar to post to get electricity connections transferred in their names, as discoms will automatically mutate them using ownership data shared by sub-registrar offices under an amended DERC regulation, officials said on Friday.

An amendment of Sub-Regulation (1) of Regulation 17 of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Supply Code and Performance Standards) Regulations, 2019, stipulate discoms will have to effect the name change within two billing cycles.

The DERC said that if any applicant wants a transfer of connection due to a change of ownership of the property or transfer to a legal heir, he or she will have to apply to the discom concerned in a prescribed format.

After receiving the details of the seller and the buyer, the discoms will process the transfer of connection without the requirement of a separate request and the need for additional documents, said the notification. The amendment will come into effect after its publication in Delhi’s gazette notification.

Earlier, a property buyer was required to submit a separate application to the distribution company along with documents like proof of ownership, identity proof and occupancy documents for the transfer of an electricity connection. The regulation will help bridge the gap between property registration and utility services. It will do away with concerns of new property buyers regarding outstanding electricity dues accumulated by previous occupants or owners.