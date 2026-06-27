Eight years on, only 42 pet shops get registration certs but no trade licences yet

NEW DELHI: Almost eight years after the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules came into effect, the Capital has issued only 42 registration certificates and zero licenses to pet shop owners, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is yet to forge the key document policy.

Issued by the Delhi Animal Welfare Board (DAWB), the registrations are the first under the 2018 rules, which require every establishment keeping, selling or displaying live animals to obtain registration from the board and a trade licence from the MCD.

However, the civic body said it will soon place its long-pending licensing policy before the House for approval. Even though the first requirement (registration) is being implemented, licensing is yet to take effect. This keeps pet shops from completing the process prescribed under the rules.

An official from the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) said, “We advise every registered pet shop to approach the MCD for a trade licence because both registration and licensing are mandatory under the rules. Several shop owners have come back saying they approached the corporation, but there was no mechanism to issue licences.”

According to officials from the civic body, the draft policy was prepared in 2022 but objections raised during the consultation process delayed its approval. However, the proposal was further examined in 2024 and has remained pending since, officials said. Even as the process has begun, officials and animal welfare activists said the exercise has exposed several gaps.

Long wait for policy