First-ever ‘Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Sammelan’ in Delhi on June 28 & 29

NEW DELHI: The first-ever Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Sammelan will be held in the national capital on June 28 and 29 to deliberate on rural development priorities, review the implementation of flagship schemes and prepare a roadmap for villages, the Ministry of Rural Development said on Friday.

Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair the two-day conclave, which will bring together rural development ministers from states and Union territories, senior government officials, policymakers and experts.

The event will be held at the Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam Auditorium in Pusa here. According to the ministry, the Sammelan will focus on “Viksit Gram, Viksit Bharat”, with discussions on strengthening rural development planning, particularly at the Gram Panchayat level, and ensuring effective utilisation of resources.

The meeting will review the progress of key rural development schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission, rural skill development programmes and the National Social Assistance Programme. Thematic sessions will cover rural housing, road connectivity, livelihoods, skill development and social security.

Focus on empowering women, welfare schemes

The ministry said best practices and innovative initiatives undertaken by states would also be discussed for possible replication across the country. Deliberations will also focus on the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative, including women’s economic empowerment.