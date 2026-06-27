Four held in Jharkhand, Bengal for cheating city users with gas disconnection messages

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested four people in Jharkhand and West Bengal for using fake gas disconnection messages to trick victims into installing malicious APK files and then siphoning off victims’ money, officials said on Friday.

The arrests were made in connection with an e-FIR registered last year. The case came to light after a woman lodged a complaint stating that she received a message claiming her gas connection would be disconnected and was asked to contact a mobile number for assistance.

Police said when she called the number, the fraudsters allegedly sent her an APK file via a messaging application and once installed, the accused gained access to her device, enabling them to carry out fraudulent transactions from her bank account and credit card.

Police said around Rs 2.64 lakh was siphoned off and quickly diverted towards the purchase of expensive mobile phones, gift cards and other valuables to conceal the money trail. During the investigation, police traced two mobile phones purchased using the victim’s credit card and found that they had been delivered to a fictitious address in Shaheen Bagh.

Technical analysis led investigators to a salesperson working at a shop in Shaheen Bagh, who was allegedly receiving parcels on behalf of the cyber fraudsters and forwarding them to Kolkata for commission.

Police said his mobile phone revealed chats with syndicate members, and gold coins delivered through online platforms were also seized.

The investigation led police to Kolkata, where Md Sahil (28) was apprehended while receiving a parcel at Khidderpore Hub. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace additional victims.