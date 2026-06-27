GMR takes over Nagpur International airport operations

NEW DELHI: GMR Airports Limited on Friday took over the operations of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. The development aligns closely with the Centre’s vision of strengthening regional connectivity and positioning Nagpur as a hub-and-spoke aviation network for Central India.
According to an official release, the first phase of development by GMR will focus on expanding the passenger terminal to accommodate three million travellers annually, ensuring a seamless and efficient travel experience.
Future phases aim to elevate the airport’s capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers annually, supported by comprehensive airside infrastructure upgrades, including a new Air Traffic Control tower. The airport will also feature a state-of-the-art cargo facility capable of handling 20,000 metric tonnes.
GMR Airports Chairman GBS Raju, said, “The handover of Nagpur Airport marks a significant milestone in its transformation into a world-class aviation hub. Guided by the expertise and strategic vision of GMR Airports Limited, the Nagpur Airport will undergo phased development to enhance its infrastructure and operational capacity.”
Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said that Nagpur’s central location offers a natural advantage for it to evolve into a key domestic and international transfer hub, improving connectivity across the country while supporting cargo movement, logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), trade and industrial growth.
GMR AERO now has nine airports under operation or development. It operates seven airports in India and abroad, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa (Mopa), Nagpur, Bidar, Medan (Indonesia), and extends technical support for Mactan Cebu (Philippines).It is also developing two greenfield airports in Bhogapuram (Andhra Pradesh) and in Crete (Greece).
Strategically located at the geographical centre of India, Nagpur is uniquely positioned to emerge as a major aviation, logistics and cargo hub. “The addition reinforces GMR’s proven expertise in transforming airports into engines of regional development and economic prosperity,” the release added. Under the 30-year concessionaire agreement, GMR Nagpur International Airport Limited will undertake a phased modernisation and expansion programme.
‘Nagpur’s central location offers advantage’
Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said that Nagpur’s central location offers a natural advantage for it to evolve into a key domestic and international transfer hub, improving connectivity across the country while supporting cargo movement.