GMR takes over Nagpur International airport operations

NEW DELHI: GMR Airports Limited on Friday took over the operations of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. The development aligns closely with the Centre’s vision of strengthening regional connectivity and positioning Nagpur as a hub-and-spoke aviation network for Central India.

According to an official release, the first phase of development by GMR will focus on expanding the passenger terminal to accommodate three million travellers annually, ensuring a seamless and efficient travel experience.

Future phases aim to elevate the airport’s capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers annually, supported by comprehensive airside infrastructure upgrades, including a new Air Traffic Control tower. The airport will also feature a state-of-the-art cargo facility capable of handling 20,000 metric tonnes.

GMR Airports Chairman GBS Raju, said, “The handover of Nagpur Airport marks a significant milestone in its transformation into a world-class aviation hub. Guided by the expertise and strategic vision of GMR Airports Limited, the Nagpur Airport will undergo phased development to enhance its infrastructure and operational capacity.”