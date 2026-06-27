Mason stabbed to death in Delhi subway, accused found hiding near crime site

NEW DELHI: A 62-year-old mason travelling to Bhiwadi for work after arriving in Delhi from Jharkhand was stabbed to death inside the Dhaula Kuan subway, police said on Friday.
Police received information on Thursday around 6.45 am that a man was lying in a pool of blood inside the Dhaula Kuan subway. The victim, later identified as Champai Ho, a resident of East Singhbhum in Jharkhand, had sustained multiple stab injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The post-mortem examination was conducted at DDU hospital. A murder case has been registered at Delhi Cantt police station.
A senior police officer said that the investigation revealed that Champai had travelled from Ghatshila, Jharkhand, to Delhi by train. After getting off at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, he reached Dhaula Kuan to catch a vehicle to Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, where he worked as a mason.
He lived alone in rented accommodation in Bhiwadi, while his family lives in Jharkhand. Based on CCTV analysis and sustained search efforts, the accused, Anil Mandal (48), a resident of Banka district in Bihar was identified and apprehended while hiding near the spot, police said.
Investigation revealed that he had earlier worked as an auto driver in Delhi before returning to his native village. Following family disputes, he came back to Delhi, where he had been living as a vagabond. The victim and the accused were strangers and had no prior acquaintance.
Preliminary investigation has suggested that the murder may have been committed during a robbery attempt. However, police are checking the CCTV footage in order to ascertain the sequence of the incident. Police are also trying to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.
In another incident, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, with the accused fleeing the spot after the incident.
The incident occurred around 4 pm on Thursday in the Tigri area. The deceased was allegedly shot four times by her husband, identified as Shubham Rajput. Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple had frequent disputes.
On the way to work
A senior police officer said that the investigation revealed that Champai had travelled from Jharkhand, to Delhi by train. After getting off at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, he reached Dhaula Kuan to catch a vehicle to Rajasthan, where he worked as a mason.