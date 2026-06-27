Mason stabbed to death in Delhi subway, accused found hiding near crime site

NEW DELHI: A 62-year-old mason travelling to Bhiwadi for work after arriving in Delhi from Jharkhand was stabbed to death inside the Dhaula Kuan subway, police said on Friday.

Police received information on Thursday around 6.45 am that a man was lying in a pool of blood inside the Dhaula Kuan subway. The victim, later identified as Champai Ho, a resident of East Singhbhum in Jharkhand, had sustained multiple stab injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The post-mortem examination was conducted at DDU hospital. A murder case has been registered at Delhi Cantt police station.

A senior police officer said that the investigation revealed that Champai had travelled from Ghatshila, Jharkhand, to Delhi by train. After getting off at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, he reached Dhaula Kuan to catch a vehicle to Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, where he worked as a mason.

He lived alone in rented accommodation in Bhiwadi, while his family lives in Jharkhand. Based on CCTV analysis and sustained search efforts, the accused, Anil Mandal (48), a resident of Banka district in Bihar was identified and apprehended while hiding near the spot, police said.