Rs 441-crore development works set to improve quality of life in JJ clusters

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is undertaking large-scale development works to improve the quality of life of lakhs of people living in JJ clusters across the city. In total, development works worth over `441.1 crore are being carried out during 2025–26 and 2026–27.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said a total of 1,510 development and construction works have been approved in JJ clusters across Delhi in the two financial years through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Of these, 1,253 works worth `379.8 crore were approved in 2025–26, while approvals have been granted for 257 works worth `61.3 crore in the current financial year.

CM Gupta stated that these projects include the construction and renovation of community toilets & public utility complexes, upgradation of community buildings, improvements in drinking water supply & sewerage systems and the development of lanes & internal roads.

Besides, these will also cover the repair of drains, strengthening of street lighting & electrical infrastructure, construction of boundary walls & entrance gates, stormwater drainage, beautification of public spaces, and the development of other civic amenities.