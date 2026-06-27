Sandhu remembers former Air Marshal, L-G Arjan Singh

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday addressed the Marshal of the Air Force Memorial Lecture and paid tribute to the legendary Sardar Arjan Singh.

Speaking to an audience of distinguished veterans and serving officers, the L-G noted that Sardar Arjan Singh’s extraordinary life was closely intertwined with the defining transitions and moments in the journey of independent India.

Highlighting his distinguished service as the L-G of Delhi during 1989-1990, the L-G said it was a privilege to currently serve in the office once held by this illustrious statesman.

Reflecting on his unparalleled military career, the L-G recounted Sardar Arjan Singh’s exemplary leadership during the 1965 conflict, a contribution the nation recognised through the award of the Padma Vibhushan. He was later conferred the rank of Marshal of the Air Force, a highly prestigious distinction held by only one officer in Indian history.