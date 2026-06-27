Sandhu remembers former Air Marshal, L-G Arjan Singh

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday addressed the Marshal of the Air Force Memorial Lecture and paid tribute to the legendary Sardar Arjan Singh.
Speaking to an audience of distinguished veterans and serving officers, the L-G noted that Sardar Arjan Singh’s extraordinary life was closely intertwined with the defining transitions and moments in the journey of independent India.
Highlighting his distinguished service as the L-G of Delhi during 1989-1990, the L-G said it was a privilege to currently serve in the office once held by this illustrious statesman.
Reflecting on his unparalleled military career, the L-G recounted Sardar Arjan Singh’s exemplary leadership during the 1965 conflict, a contribution the nation recognised through the award of the Padma Vibhushan. He was later conferred the rank of Marshal of the Air Force, a highly prestigious distinction held by only one officer in Indian history.
The L-G noted that his seamless transition from operational military command to diplomacy and public administration reminds us that true service to the nation is not confined to a single institution. For the Delhi administration, his legacy carries a special significance, reminding public servants that holding an office is ultimately about duty, responsibility, and service to the people.
Underscoring his enduring legacy, the L-G said that Sardar Arjan Singh embodied the highest standards of professionalism, patriotism, and a quiet commitment to service. His remarkable composure under pressure, unwavering integrity, and profound humility continue to inspire generations.
Concluding his address, the L-G stated that the finest tribute the nation can offer this exceptional soldier and former Lieutenant-Governor is to firmly uphold these very ideals in our own conduct, institutions, and service to the people.