Delhi suspends five pharmacists, two officials after irregularities found at procurement agency

NEW DELHI: Five pharmacists and two officials have been suspended with immediate effect after serious irregularities were detected during an investigation at various stores of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA). Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that corruption and administrative negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The chief minister said that ensuring accountability in matters concerning public interest is the government’s highest priority, and strict action will continue against any officer or employee found guilty.

The Delhi government had recently transferred more than 40 medical, paramedical, and administrative officers and employees working under the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) operating under the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Health Department.

Gupta had stated that providing better medical facilities to the residents of Delhi is the commitment of our government, and any kind of negligence or indiscipline will not be tolerated in this.

The CM said that there has been progress made to make the capital’s health services more robust, transparent, and accountable. She that 10 doctors, including HOO (Head of Office) Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, have been transferred in the CPA. Apart from this, 19 employees have been transferred to strengthen paramedical services. This includes pharmacists, junior medical lab technicians, lab attendants, drivers, etc.