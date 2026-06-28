On the run for 9 years, 53-year-old held in Rs 18 crore bank fraud case

NEW DELHI: A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating banks to the tune of over Rs 18 crore through forged sale deeds and impersonation, police said on Saturday.

Sanjeev Dixit, alias Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Vigyan Lok, is a habitual economic offender who had been evading arrest since 2017 after absconding from the custody of UP Police and was declared a proclaimed offender.

The present FIR was registered on the complaint of Usha Rani Sethi, who alleged that Dixit, in conspiracy with his associates, forged and fabricated a sale deed on February 16, 2013, in respect of a property situated at Vivek Vihar Phase-I by impersonating the complainant before the office of Sub-Registrar-VIII, Delhi.

On the strength of the forged sale deed, the accused created an equitable mortgage and fraudulently obtained credit facilities from a bank.

Dixit, in conspiracy with co-accused Sachin Bhardwaj and other associates, arranged for an impersonator woman to appear before the office of Sub-Registrar VIII, using the PAN details of another person bearing the name Usha Rani Sethi, a resident of Odisha.

By impersonating the complainant, the accused got a forged sale deed registered in respect of the complainant’s property without her knowledge or consent.

Using the forged sale deed, the accused fraudulently obtained credit facilities aggregating to more than Rs 18 crore from banks by mortgaging the forged property documents. On July 4, 2017, Dixit and Bhardwaj were declared proclaimed offenders, Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravi Kumar Singh said.