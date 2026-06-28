Phase I of CUET-based DU undergrad admissions begins across 67 colleges

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has begun its first phase of registrations for the 2026-27 academic session. More than 71,000 students had applied for the undergraduation seats.

The university has commenced Phase I of admission—registrations under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 and are seeking admission to its undergraduate programmes.

“The registrations have been opened in the first phase. The second phase will definitely be opened by next week,” Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi said.

Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and more than 100 BA programme combinations offered across 67 colleges will be based solely on CUET-UG 2026 scores, subject to programme-specific eligibility criteria.

Candidates can register on the CSAS portal using only their CUET-UG 2026 application number. The university said candidates’ essential details, including name, date of birth, photograph and signature, have been auto-integrated through Centre’s API Setu to minimise data-entry errors and enhance security.

After completing Phase I, candidates will have to participate in Phase II, during which they will map their CUET test papers with the subjects studied in Class 12 and submit their preferences for programmes and college combinations. The university will determine candidates’ eligibility based on this subject mapping before preparing allocations.