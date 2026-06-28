Two days before birthday, man killed after speeding SUV hits him in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

NEW DELHI: Two days before his 34th birthday, an employee of an event management company was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding SUV in the Vasant Kunj area, police said on Saturday.

On June 25, the Vasant Kunj South police station got a PCR call stating that a car had hit a motorcycle, leaving the rider seriously injured. By the time police reached the spot, the injured person had been taken to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, where he was declared dead. Sarthak Mattoo, the victim, was a resident of Gurugram.

The offending vehicle was found to be registered in the name of a Bengaluru-based company. The vehicle had been leased to Sagar Saha (29), a resident of Bihar. He is an employee of the company posted in Bengaluru, a senior police officer said.

Saha, who was also present in the vehicle, said his friend Apurv Singh (30) was driving the SUV at the time of the accident. The SUV has been seized and Singh apprehended.