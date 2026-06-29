Beyond subsidy: CAG scrutiny can infuse efficiency into power sector

The recent Delhi High Court order clearing the way for a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the privately-owned power distribution companies (discoms) in the national capital is a significant development in Delhi’s power sector since electricity distribution was privatised over two decades ago. While the immediate political debate revolves around transparency and accountability, the larger question is whether the judgment could initiate the next phase of power sector reforms in Delhi.

Soon after assuming office, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood sought a CAG audit of the three private distribution companies operating in the city. The proposal was resisted by the companies, leading to legal challenges. The High Court’s decision now opens the possibility of an independent examination of their financial records, expenditure patterns and claims regarding operational losses.

When the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as a political force in 2012-13, one of its central allegations was that the Congress government had created an opaque privatization process that excessively benefited private distribution companies. Arvind Kejriwal himself frequently demanded independent audits.

On coming to power, the AAP government rather than revisiting the structure of privatisation focused on providing consumer relief through extensive electricity subsidies. Households consuming electricity within specified limits received free or heavily subsidised power. The crucial aspect of this arrangement, however, was that the burden of these subsidies was borne by the Delhi government through budgetary support rather than by the private companies themselves.