Breakfasts & Leftover Conversations

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day. But for journalist and food writer Priyadarshini Chatterjee, it is much more than that. It is a way of understanding cities, their people, histories, inequalities and everyday lives.

In her new book, First Bite (Speaking Tiger) Chatterjee writes about the 10 Indian cities she visited — Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Varanasi, Shillong, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad — to explore how the first meal of the day tells stories of migration, labour, caste, class, gender and changing food cultures.

The book shows how a city wakes up and goes about its day. "I was beginning to understand breakfast not as a lifestyle choice, but as a meal that sustained labouring bodies," Chatterjee tells TMS. "It was not about avocado toast or Instagrammable plates.” Instead, it was about the morning fuel that workers needed to get through the day.

She said the idea for the book took shape while she was researching Kolkata's Mughlai breakfast culture for a now-defunct food magazine. Chatterjee realised that while the city's famous biryani is often linked to Nawab Wajid Ali Shah—after losing his throne in Oudh the British exiled him to a Calcutta suburb—and Awadhi cuisine, its modest breakfast eateries were telling a different story — of migrants, especially from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who worked in them. "These eateries represented their often ignored stories. That got me interested in breakfast because it revealed stories of migration, labour, and survival," she remarks.