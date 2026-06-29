City in a straight, clean line: Delhi mayor lays out roadmap for cleaner capital

With the BJP in power at the Centre, in Delhi and in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), mayor Pravesh Wahi believes that the city is in a position to accelerate long-pending civic projects, especially the ones related to waste management and sanitation. In the “triple-engine government” set-up, Wahi said Delhi residents have already started seeing the benefits with improvements in garbage disposal, financial stability within the civic body and faster execution of development works.

At the centre of his vision is removal of Delhi’s mounting landfill sites. During Delhi Dialogues, an interaction organised by The Morning Standard, Wahi said his primary objective as mayor is to ensure that the city stays clean without mountains of waste becoming eyesores at the its various entrance points.

“The mountains of garbage have become our identity, and we must change that. Once upon a time, there were heaps of trash in every part of the city; today just 20% of those dumps remain. Several dumps have been closed in Rohini, Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh. The compactors have been installed in them,” he said.

Bus terminal at waste landfill site

The mayor pointed out that the MCD has made significant progress in reclaiming land at the Okhla landfill site, which has long remained one of the capital’s biggest environmental concerns. The landfill spans around 62 acres, of which nearly 25 acres have already been cleared through biomining and waste processing.