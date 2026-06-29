Delhi EV policy can set benchmark for rest of India, say industry leaders; gig workers seek safeguards

Industry leaders on Monday hailed the Delhi government's new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, saying that if the national capital successfully transitions into a majority electric vehicle-driven city, it could become a benchmark for the rest of the country while helping tackle its chronic air pollution crisis.

The Delhi Cabinet earlier in the day approved the new policy, which will come into effect from July 1 and aims to make the capital pollution-free by March 31, 2030. The government plans to invest around Rs 15,000 crore over the next four years to promote electric mobility and reduce vehicular pollution.

The policy provides full exemption from road tax and registration fees for all electric cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) registered in Delhi. It also mandates that only electric auto-rickshaws will be registered in the city from January 1, 2027, while registration of new petrol and CNG-powered two-wheelers will be phased out, with only electric two-wheelers to be registered from April 1, 2028.

Buyers of electric two-wheelers will receive a subsidy of Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 20,000 in the second year and Rs 10,000 in the third year.

Reacting to the announcement, Ather Energy co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta described the policy as "one of the most significant city-level pushes for electrification in India".

"What stands out is not just the scale of the investment, but the way the policy has been designed. The combination of incentives, phased electrification mandates and charging infrastructure creates a very strong foundation," he said in a post on X.

More importantly, Mehta said, if Delhi could become a majority EV city, it would have the opportunity to become "a benchmark for the rest of the country".

Congratulating the Delhi government for taking a long-term view, he said such policies provide the entire EV ecosystem with the confidence to continue investing and building.