Four-year-old girl dies after falling from tenth floor in Delhi's Kalkaji Extension

NEW DELHI: A four-year-old girl died after she allegedly fell from the 10th floor of a residential building in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension area, police said. The incident took place on Saturday evening and the deceased was living there with her family. Her father, who works as a fish seller in Govindpuri market, was at work when the incident occurred. Police said the girl was alone inside the flat after her mother briefly stepped out to a neighbour’s house.

Police officers reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. A crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot and collected evidence. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police are examining CCTV footage of the area to establish the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway.

Amrita Das, the child’s aunt, urged the authorities to improve safety measures in residential buildings. “We have lost our child, and we pray that this never happens to anyone else. We urge the authorities to fix the unsafe balconies and the large gaps between the staircases and the balcony railings. These safety hazards must be addressed immediately. The victim’s parents are in a state of deep grief,” she said.

Local resident Sanjay Sarkar said no one knew exactly how the incident had happened. According to him, the child had returned from her maternal grandmother’s house three days earlier. After putting her to sleep, the mother had stepped out briefly to speak with a neighbour. The child is believed to have woken up and somehow fallen from the balcony. Whether she slipped through a gap in the railing or climbed over it remains unclear.

Cops scan CCTV footage

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police are examining CCTV footage of the area to establish the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway.