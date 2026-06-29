Yamuna clean-up a shared responsibility, says Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday joined volunteers in a Yamuna cleaning campaign at Chilla village Ghat and said the rejuvenation of the river was a shared responsibility of Delhiites. A large number of young people, volunteers, social organisations and residents participated in the ‘Clean Delhi with CM’ campaign, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

“Yamuna is not merely a river but Delhi’s memory, culture and lifeline. Keeping it clean, pure and free-flowing is not just the responsibility of the government, but the shared responsibility of every citizen,” Gupta said. The Delhi Government is continuously working towards the scientific, sustainable and comprehensive rejuvenation of the Yamuna, she said.

The Chief Minister said that the government was modernising sewage treatment plants, setting up new decentralised plants, expanding the sewer network and tapping all drains flowing into the river.

E-Office expansion

CM Rekha Gupta said over 75 per cent of the Delhi government’s paperwork has shifted to the e-Office platform, covering 177 departments and nearly 15,700 active users, resulting in reduced paperwork, faster governance and improved transparency.