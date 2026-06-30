Delhi Corporation plans to expand EV charging network

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will set aside more land and develop integrated EV charging hubs with public-sector undertakings in order to support the implementation of the new electric vehicle policy.

According to officials aware of the matter, the civic body would expand the availability of land for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and work with public sector undertakings (PSUs) to operationalise charging facilities and develop new multi-point charging hubs across the capital.

“Our objective is to make maximum civic infrastructure available for EV charging. We have asked PSUs to come forward with proposals for new charging hubs and are working to understand the bottlenecks they face so that the projects can be operationalised quickly,” a senior MCD official said.

He stated the MCD currently has EV charging stations at around 160 of its parking facilities and is also planning to upgrade infrastructure for electric two-wheelers. “Several vendors have shown interest in setting up additional charging facilities,” the official noted. As of now, the civic body has granted permissions for 1,177 EV charging and battery-swapping stations across Delhi, of which 470 are operational.

Earlier this month, the MCD invited proposals from around 10 PSUs for setting up integrated EV charging hubs near major markets.