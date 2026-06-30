Delhi HC refuses 'stay on digging' to polo association after Centre’s possession.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said a stay order could not be granted after the Centre had taken possession of the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area. The court was hearing the Indian Polo Association’s challenge to a sessions court order refusing interim relief.

A vacation bench of Justice Vinod Kumar said that once possession had been taken by the government, there was no question of granting a stay. “If you succeed in the appeal, status quo ante will follow,” the judge orally observed while listing the matter before the roster bench on July 1.

The observation came after the court noted that the sessions court’s detailed order was not available. During the hearing, the Indian Polo Association expressed concern over alleged digging of the turf while its appeal against the eviction order remains pending.

Counsel for the association urged the court to protect the ground, arguing that continued digging would render the appeal infructuous. He claimed authorities were “completely destroying” the century-old turf, describing it as being of international standard, and requested that no digging be allowed until July 1. Appearing for the Centre, counsel Ashish Dixit said the government was only demarcating the land for construction of a boundary wall and that no work was being carried out on the playing turf.