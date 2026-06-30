Delhi man held for killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over suspicion of an extramarital affair in east Delhi’s Karkardooma Village, police said on Monday.

The accused, Anuj Joshi, allegedly killed his wife, Sonam Joshi (30), while she was asleep at her sister-in-law’s house, where she had been staying for the past few days. Anand Vihar police received a PCR call on Sunday about a woman lying in a pool of blood inside a room.

Police found Sonam with multiple stab injuries. The crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the spot, collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem.

During investigation, police found that Anuj had purchased a knife in Lucknow before travelling to Delhi by bus. He allegedly entered the house around 5.40 am and stabbed Sonam to death before hiding the knife in a plastic bag inside the room.

He was later apprehended with the help of family members and neighbours. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the accused, who runs an ice cream cart in Lucknow, is being questioned.