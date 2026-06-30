Delhi Police forensic teams cover 24,500 crime scenes in Jan-May, up 32% from last year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has significantly strengthened its scientific investigation capabilities, with forensic teams visiting around 24,500 crime scenes and other locations for evidence collection and examination between January 1 and May 31 this year. This marks an increase of nearly 32 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

The Delhi Police has 15 police districts, each equipped with two dedicated mobile forensic vans, taking the total fleet to 30 units. In addition, the force is set to induct a dedicated forensic van exclusively for the Parliament complex, officials said.

During the corresponding period in 2025, forensic teams comprising at least three trained personnel visited around 18,500 crime scenes across the national capital.

According to a police officer, the Delhi Police has significantly enhanced its forensic and scientific investigation capabilities through the induction of mobile forensic vans (MFVs) and the engagement of trained forensic experts in collaboration with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

The initiative marks a major step towards technology-driven, evidence-based policing, enabling faster crime scene response and improving the quality of investigations across the capital.