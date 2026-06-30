Delhi Police forensic teams cover 24,500 crime scenes in Jan-May, up 32% from last year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has significantly strengthened its scientific investigation capabilities, with forensic teams visiting around 24,500 crime scenes and other locations for evidence collection and examination between January 1 and May 31 this year. This marks an increase of nearly 32 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.
The Delhi Police has 15 police districts, each equipped with two dedicated mobile forensic vans, taking the total fleet to 30 units. In addition, the force is set to induct a dedicated forensic van exclusively for the Parliament complex, officials said.
During the corresponding period in 2025, forensic teams comprising at least three trained personnel visited around 18,500 crime scenes across the national capital.
According to a police officer, the Delhi Police has significantly enhanced its forensic and scientific investigation capabilities through the induction of mobile forensic vans (MFVs) and the engagement of trained forensic experts in collaboration with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
The initiative marks a major step towards technology-driven, evidence-based policing, enabling faster crime scene response and improving the quality of investigations across the capital.
“To enhance on-site forensic support, the Delhi Police initially procured 15 mobile forensic vans from the NFSU in 2023. Subsequently, under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ scheme for modernisation of forensic capabilities, an additional 15 vans were procured in 2025. With this induction, the Delhi Police now has a total fleet of 30 MFVs, ensuring the availability of two forensic vans in each police district,” officer said.
The MFVs are equipped with advanced facilities for crime scene documentation, fingerprint development, biological evidence collection, cyber and digital evidence handling, forensic photography, and preliminary scientific examination.
These vans function as mobile forensic laboratories, enabling immediate forensic intervention at crime scenes. This reduces the risk of evidence contamination and improves the quality of investigations.
In parallel, the Delhi Police has also substantially strengthened its forensic manpower. Following directions from the Lieutenant-Governor to enhance forensic expertise within the force, the Delhi Police collaborated with the National Forensic Sciences University to engage senior and junior forensic assistants and cyber forensic experts, the officer said.
Additionally, forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory are supporting investigative work. Officials said the integration of forensic science into routine policing is aimed at improving conviction rates, ensuring professional crime scene management, strengthening cybercrime investigations and enhancing public confidence in the criminal justice system.