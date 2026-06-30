Delhi SIR drive begins; 13,000 BLOs start door-to-door voter verification across 70 constituencies

NEW DELHI: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls commenced in Delhi on Tuesday, with over 13,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) deployed across the capital to carry out a comprehensive door-to-door verification exercise.

The month-long drive will continue till July 29 at 13,033 polling stations across all 70 Assembly constituencies under the supervision of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. Officials said BLOs have been instructed to visit households during early morning and evening hours, including weekends, to ensure maximum voter outreach and participation.

As part of the revision process, voters are being provided with two copies of the enumeration form based on details from the last intensive revision conducted in 2002. One copy will be retained by the voter as an acknowledgement, while the other must be submitted to the BLO. Authorities have clarified that no additional documents are required to be attached with the form.

The exercise aims to update and verify the existing electoral database ahead of the publication of the final electoral roll on October 7. Officials warned that failure to fill and submit the enumeration form could result in names being excluded from the draft electoral roll, scheduled for release on August 5.

To ensure thorough coverage, BLOs will make at least three visits in cases where households are found locked during initial attempts.

Political parties are also actively involved in the process through Booth Level Agents (BLAs), who are assisting voters in filling out and submitting their forms.

According to official data frozen on June 16, Delhi has 1.45 crore registered voters, including 77.11 lakh men and 67.98 lakh women.

Officials added that individuals who migrated to Delhi after 2002 will need to refer to their previous electoral registration details from their native states, which are accessible via the Election Commission’s online portal.