Driving It Home: Sraiyanti's Auto Queens steers through the lives of Chennai's women auto drivers

Finding the story

When Sraiyanti first began working on the documentary, she imagined a very different film. Having grown up in Chennai, she had always seen women auto drivers, though never in the numbers visible today. "I've seen women autodrivers even as a child, but it hasn't been to the scale that it is now, thanks to the efforts of VPMS and other unions," she says.

Researching the union, she realised there wasn't one story to tell, but many. "It was a lot of stories... People have covered trans autodrivers, people who have taken interviews and YouTube videos and all of that about the members of BPMS themselves."

Initially, she wanted to explore the lives of single mothers and how women auto drivers navigate a city divided by caste and religion. But the film slowly shifted as she spent time with Leela and Mohana during the initial days of filmmaking. Their contrasting personalities and deep friendship gradually became the emotional centre of the documentary.

"The first time I visited Mohanakka's house... something about their dynamic slowly made this idea evolve, like if we simplified the concept of a union to friendship, just so that people can understand it," says the director.