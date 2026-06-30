DU PG applicants get window to correct forms

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has announced the schedule for the correction window, mid-entry and the third round of allocations under the Common Seat Allocation System for postgraduate admissions (CSAS-PG) 2026-27.

According to the admission branch, candidates who have already registered under CSAS-PG can edit their application forms during the correction window from 10 am on July 2 to 5.59 pm on July 4.

The university will also open a mid-entry window for candidates who either failed to apply earlier or did not complete their registration. The third round of seat allocation and admission will begin with the declaration of CSAS-PG allocations on July 6.

Candidates allotted seats in the third round will be required to accept their allocations between July 6 and July 9, while departments and colleges will subsequently verify and approve online applications.

The last date for payment of the admission fee by candidates is 4:59 pm on July 11.

The university said that candidates applying through the mid-entry option would be considered only for programmes with vacant seats.