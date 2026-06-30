EVs priced up to Rs 30 lakh to get road tax relief in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday approved a new EV policy under which all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh registered in the national capital will be exempt from 100% road tax and registration fees. Under the policy, buyers of electric two-wheelers will receive a subsidy of Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 20,000 in the second year and Rs 10,000 in the third year.

The policy also provides incentives of Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 for buyers of electric three-wheelers in the first, second and third years, respectively. Buyers of N1 category electric trucks (goods carier with a gross vehicle weight not exceeding 3.5 tonnes) will be eligible for a purchase incentive of up to Rs 1 lakh, while owners of BS-IV or older four-wheelers who scrap their vehicles and switch to electric vehicles will receive a scrapping sop of Rs 1 lakh.

According to an official, no subsidy will be provided for hybrid vehicles.

Only electric auto-rickshaws will be registered in Delhi from January 1, 2027. Registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be phased out, with only electric two-wheelers permitted for registration from April 1, 2028.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said around Rs 15,000 crore would be invested under the policy over the next four years to promote electric mobility and reduce vehicular pollution in the city. Gupta said the policy would come into effect from July 1 and described it as a major step towards making Delhi a pollution-free city by March 31, 2030.

The government said the policy envisages expansion of charging infrastructure and vehicle scrapping facilities.