Jamia students allege new girls' hostel renewal policy is gender-biased

NEW DELHI: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia have described the university’s renewal procedure for residents of its girls’ hostels as a “newly introduced, gender-biased” policy, alleging that it imposes additional requirements and disproportionately affects women residents only.

The procedure requires students seeking accommodation renewal for the upcoming academic session to appear for a mandatory interview accompanied by a parent or local guardian. While students have criticised the move as a new policy, some professors maintain that the requirement has existed in practice for years and is not a recent introduction.

The notification, issued by the Office of the Provost, Hall of Girls’ Residence, recently, was circulated during the final semester examination period. Students said the timing left them juggling examinations with room vacation, submission of renewal forms, and affidavits from both the students and their parents. Several residents also claimed they were unable to meet the Provost to seek clarification after the notice was issued.

Students pointed out that the previous academic session’s hostel manual contained no such interview requirement. They further alleged that participation in hostel activities was informally cited as a factor in the renewal assessment, describing the criterion as subjective and lacking transparency.