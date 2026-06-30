Jamia students allege new girls' hostel renewal policy is gender-biased

NEW DELHI: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia have described the university’s renewal procedure for residents of its girls’ hostels as a “newly introduced, gender-biased” policy, alleging that it imposes additional requirements and disproportionately affects women residents only.
The procedure requires students seeking accommodation renewal for the upcoming academic session to appear for a mandatory interview accompanied by a parent or local guardian. While students have criticised the move as a new policy, some professors maintain that the requirement has existed in practice for years and is not a recent introduction.
The notification, issued by the Office of the Provost, Hall of Girls’ Residence, recently, was circulated during the final semester examination period. Students said the timing left them juggling examinations with room vacation, submission of renewal forms, and affidavits from both the students and their parents. Several residents also claimed they were unable to meet the Provost to seek clarification after the notice was issued.
Students pointed out that the previous academic session’s hostel manual contained no such interview requirement. They further alleged that participation in hostel activities was informally cited as a factor in the renewal assessment, describing the criterion as subjective and lacking transparency.
Residents also questioned absence of similar renewal conditions in the university’s boys’ hostels, alleging unequal treatment based on gender. They claimed that residents of the male hostel are not required to vacate rooms, surrender keys, or undergo renewal interviews.
One of the female hostellers from Jamia said, “It is almost cruel at this point. First, the notice is released in the middle of semester examinations, forcing students to scramble for affidavits and the list of other required documents. Then, they are expected to complete everything during peak summer with very little time to prepare, on top of being asked to vacate the room. Basically one has to pack and move their whole stuff as well.”
She added, “What makes it worse is the lack of clear guidance. Students seeking information from offices or caretakers are often met with vague or inconsistent answers, creating unnecessary confusion and stress. It’s
crazy how they find something each year to make the students go through shit, and how there lies such a stark division between the hostels is even crazier.”
Some residents expressed concern that the interview process could discourage students from raising grievances about hostel administration, fearing it may influence renewal decisions.