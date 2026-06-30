Nights stay warm, power demand hits record high in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The capital on Sunday recorded its highest-ever peak power demand of 8,748 MW, crossing the previous all-time high of 8,656 MW witnessed on June 19, 2024, data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) revealed.
The latest peak, recorded at 3.17 pm, was 92 MW higher than the previous record and 306 MW above the highest demand recorded during the summer of 2025, thereby reflecting the sharp rise in electricity consumption amid prolonged heat conditions in the capital.
This is the third time this month that Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed the 8,000 MW mark. Earlier, the city had recorded peak power demands of 8,434 MW on June 10 and 8,296 MW on June 11. Data also show that on 22 out of the first 29 days of June, peak demand in 2026 was higher than on the corresponding days last year.
Additionally, the BSES claimed that they were able to meet the record demand without disruptions.
BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) met a peak load of 3,906 MW, while BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) supplied 1,876 MW in their respective distribution areas.
The spokesperson also said the discoms were fully prepared to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to over 54.4 lakh consumers, covering nearly 2.25 crore residents across South, West, East and Central Delhi.
The discom also said nearly 2,670 MW of green power would contribute to meeting Delhi’s electricity requirements this summer. As per the SLDC projections, Delhi’s peak power demand is expected to cross the 9,000 MW mark later this summer if prevailing weather conditions continue.
Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to a warm morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 31.1 degrees Celsius, matching the previous day’s low, which was the warmest in two years. Even after sunset, Delhi found little relief this summer.
As the season draws to a close, the city recorded its warmest summer nights in four years, with the average minimum temperature during the March-June pre-monsoon period climbing to 22.9 degrees Celsius, the highest seasonal average since 2022, according to IMD data.