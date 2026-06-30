Nights stay warm, power demand hits record high in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The capital on Sunday recorded its highest-ever peak power demand of 8,748 MW, crossing the previous all-time high of 8,656 MW witnessed on June 19, 2024, data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) revealed.

The latest peak, recorded at 3.17 pm, was 92 MW higher than the previous record and 306 MW above the highest demand recorded during the summer of 2025, thereby reflecting the sharp rise in electricity consumption amid prolonged heat conditions in the capital.

This is the third time this month that Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed the 8,000 MW mark. Earlier, the city had recorded peak power demands of 8,434 MW on June 10 and 8,296 MW on June 11. Data also show that on 22 out of the first 29 days of June, peak demand in 2026 was higher than on the corresponding days last year.

Additionally, the BSES claimed that they were able to meet the record demand without disruptions.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) met a peak load of 3,906 MW, while BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) supplied 1,876 MW in their respective distribution areas.